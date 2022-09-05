Catholic World News

Editors named for OSV News, Our Sunday Visitor

September 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In July, Our Sunday Visitor announced it would inaugurate a news service, OSV News, to fill the gap created by the closing of the US bishops’ agency, Catholic News Service (CNS).



Gretchen Crowe, who will lead OSV News, is the current editor of Our Sunday Visitor newspaper. The newspaper’s new editor is Father Patrick Mary Briscoe, OP, a Dominican in Washington, DC, who formerly served as editor of Aleteia.

