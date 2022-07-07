Catholic World News

Our Sunday Visitor to launch news service

July 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Our Sunday Visitor (OSV) will inaugurate a news service to fill the gap created by the closing of the US bishops’ agency, Catholic News Service (CNS).



OSV, which has published a weekly Catholic newspaper for 110 years (in addition to other publishing ventures), will offer service to diocesan newspapers and other outlets that have depended on CNS. OSV publisher Scott Richert promises that the new venture, OSVNews, will provide newspapers a “seamless” transition, beginning service when CNS closes its door at the end of 2022.



OSV also acquired the digital archives of CNS, and the rights to CNS content and partnerships.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

