Florida bars Medicaid funds for gender-transition surgeries

September 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration has directed that Medicaid funds not be used for gender-transition surgeries and other forms of “gender-affirming care.”



Medicaid was established in 1966, during the administration of President Lyndon B. Johnson, to help pay for medical care for the impoverished.

