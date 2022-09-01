Catholic World News

Pope says we are living through World War III

September 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his August 31 general audience, Pope Francis prayed for the Ukrainian people and recalled the anniversary of World War II, which began on September 1, 1939.



“And today we are living the Third,” he added, in remarks to Polish pilgrims that were not included in the Vatican’s official English translation of the audience.

