Pope, at audience, begins talks on discernment

August 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on August 31, Pope Francis inaugurated a new series of catechetical talks, on discernment.



“Discernment involves hard work,” the Pope said, explaining how the Bible teaches that man’s life involves a constant series of choices. “God invites us to evaluate and choose,” he said. “He created us free and wants us to exercise our freedom. Therefore, discerning is demanding.”

