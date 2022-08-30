Catholic World News

World’s cardinals discuss importance of Church’s communion and outreach

August 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On August 29, the world’s cardinals began a two-day meeting to reflect on the recent reform of the Roman Curia. Pope Francis presided at the meeting.

