Eritrea: government takes over Catholic schools

August 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Eritrea has taken control of one Catholic school, and plans to take another, BBC reports.



The government took control of a technical school previously run by the LaSalle Brothers, and in September will assume control of the Don Bosco Technical School.

