Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies, federal judge rules

August 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Despite the Dobbs v. Jackson decision (CWN coverage), the US Department of Justice filed suit against an Idaho law that protects most unborn children from abortion.



Arguing that abortion can be “emergency medical treatment,” the Biden administration said that the pro-life law violates the 1986 Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. A federal judge has blocked the enforcement of the law in medical emergencies as the case is adjudicated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

