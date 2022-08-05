Catholic World News

US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment

August 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration has filed suit to halt enforcement of Idaho’s 2020 abortion law, which bans abortion except in cases of rape, incest, and when necessary to protect the life of the mother.



“Idaho’s law would make it a criminal offense for doctors to provide the emergency medical treatment that federal law requires,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

