Omaha archdiocese tells its schools to follow Catholic teaching on gender identity

August 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “What’s been proposed should be of no surprise,” said archdiocesan spokesman Deacon Tim McNeil. “The Church has been clear. Pope Francis has been clear. Pope Benedict was clear. Pope John Paul II was clear about this. [The] Catechism is clear.”

