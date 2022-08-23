Catholic World News

Indian bishop resigns post to become hermit

August 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: BIshop Jacob Muricken, an auxiliary bishop of Palai, India, has stepped down from his episcopal position to become a hermit.



While he retains his title as a bishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, the 59-year-old Bishop Muricken has moved into a hermitage in Naliathanni, where he plans to live out his days.



The bishop took this step with the approval of the Syro-Malabar synod.

