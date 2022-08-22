Catholic World News

Shadow of war looms over Pope’s Kazakhstan visit

August 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis begins a three-day apostolic journey to Kazakhstan on September 13. The Pope is scheduled to take part in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and is expected to meet with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, who has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

