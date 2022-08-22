Catholic World News

Sant’Egidio founder meets with Pope

August 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On August 20, Pope Francis received Andrea Riccardi, the founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio, which is known for its work on behalf of peacemaking and service to the needy.



The two discussed the war in Ukraine, as well as “the importance of the role that religions can play in favor of peace and the need to double the efforts to welcome refugees with humanitarian corridors,” according to the Community.



Riccardi founded the Community of Sant’Egidio in 1968; the Vatican recognized it as an international lay association in 1986.

