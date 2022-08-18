Catholic World News

Boston clinic offers sex-change services for children

August 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Boston hospital is offering sex-change operations for children, with a “full suite of treatment options” including hormone treatments and genital surgery.



The Boston Children’s Hospital reports that its “Gender Clinic” has served more than 1,000 young patients, some as young as three years old.

