Moscow archbishop: papal visit to Kazakhstan important for Russian Catholics

August 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The Pope’s journey is very important for the Russian Catholic faithful,” Archbishop Paolo Pezzi of Moscow said in reference to the upcoming apostolic journey to Kazakhstan. “We don’t know if and when he will be able to come and see us, and Kazakhstan is the closest country.”

