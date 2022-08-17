Catholic World News

Ukraine envoy invites Pope to Bucha

August 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Ukrainian city was the site of the Bucha massacre in March 2022. Andrii Yurash, Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See, has hinted that Pope Francis might stop in Ukraine en route to Kazakhstan, which the Pope will visit in September.

