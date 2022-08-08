Catholic World News

Ukraine’s Vatican envoy hints Pope may be set to visit the country

August 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Andrii Yurash, Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See, on August 6.



Following the meeting, in two tweets, Yurash hinted that Pope Francis might stop in Ukraine en route to Kazakhstan, which the Pope will visit in September.

