18 children among dozens killed in Egypt church fire

August 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At least 41 people died in a fire at the Abu Sefein Coptic Orthdox church in Giza. Both Church and government officials believe the fire was accidental; Egypt’s interior ministry said the fire was caused by a faulty air conditioner.

