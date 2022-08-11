Catholic World News

Pope: Ukrainians still suffering from a ‘cruel war’

August 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his August 11 general audience, Pope Francis asked for continued prayers for the people of Ukraine.



“I urge everyone to build unity and peace in the family, in the Church, and in society,” the Pope added. “It is not easy to be peacemakers, both in the family and in the Church, [and build] unity; but we have to do it, because it is important work.”

