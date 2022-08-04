Catholic World News

Indian Catholics to call for ‘justice’ after archbishop’s resignation

August 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Antony Kariyil, the vicar of the major archbishop for the Syro-Malabar Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly.



The prelate has been a central figure in the liturgical dispute that has rocked the Eastern Catholic church.



Pope Francis has exhorted the faithful of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church to obey the Syro-Malabar hierarchy’s decision on a uniform method of celebrating the liturgy in all of the church’s eparchies (dioceses).



The uniform method envisions the celebrant turning towards the faithful in the initial rites but then turning towards the altar during the Eucharistic sacrifice. In some eparchies, however, including the Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam–Angamaly, the entire liturgy has been offered facing the people in recent decades.



Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, has been the leading proponent of the uniform method. Archbishop Kariyil—until the resignation, his archiepiscopal vicar—has been a leading opponent of the uniform method. The vast majority of Ernakulam–Angamaly’s priests have sided with Archbishop Kariyil.

