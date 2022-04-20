Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar priests in 335 of 340 churches defy cardinal’s decree

April 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently exhorted the faithful of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church to obey the Syro-Malabar hierarchy’s decision on a uniform method of celebrating the liturgy in all of the church’s eparchies (dioceses).



The uniform method envisions the celebrant turning towards the faithful in the initial rites but then turning towards the altar during the Eucharistic sacrifice. In some eparchies, however, including the Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam–Angamaly, the entire liturgy has been offered facing the people in recent decades.



Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church and the leading proponent of the uniform method, said that priests should begin celebrating according to the uniform method on Easter. Archbishop Antony Kariyil, the Archiepiscopal Vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly and a leading opponent of the uniform method, said implementation could begin at Christmas. The vast major of Ernakulam–Angamaly’s priests have sided with Archbishop Kariyil.

