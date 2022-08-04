Catholic World News

Bishops of Africa: It is painful to see young people leave the continent

August 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of their recent meeting, the bishops of SECAM (the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar) issued a statement that touched on migration, insecurity, and synodality.

