‘Do your utmost to end insecurity on the African continent,’ continent’s bishops urge leaders

August 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Symposium of the Bishops’ Conferences of Africa and Madagascar called on the continent’s political leaders to “do their utmost to fight against insecurity for our peoples and our countries.”



“Several regions of our continent are experiencing great insecurity due to socio-political instability, violence, economic poverty, weak health structures, insurgency, terrorism, exploitation of religion for political purposes and lack of respect for the environment and good governance,” the bishops added.

