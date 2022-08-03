Catholic World News

Colombian prelate laments rising violence

August 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Hugo Alberto Torres Marín of Apartadó (map), a city of 200,000, decried “the murder of defenseless young people ... attacks on police stations, [and] the consequent closure of schools and public services.”

