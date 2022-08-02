Catholic World News

Nicaragua shuts down Catholic radio stations

August 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Nicaragua’s government shut down six Catholic radio stations on August 1, as church-state tensions continued to mount.



Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa, a leading critic of the Ortega regime, denounced the closures as “an injustice.”

