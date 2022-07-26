Catholic World News

Pope laments suffering in residential schools

July 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Visiting a Canadian parish for indigenous peoples on Monday evening, July 25, Pope Francis encouraged the congregation to “look to Christ, crucified in the many students of the residential schools.”



The Pontiff visited Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, near Edmonton, after having issued a public apology for the role of the Church in the residential schools.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!