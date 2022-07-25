Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: Pope Francis in Canada to embrace indigenous peoples

July 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, made his remarks in an interview on the eve of the Pope’s apostolic journey to Canada.

