Catholic World News

Pope, in interview, confirms plans to meet Russian Patriarch in Kazakhstan

July 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office has also confirmed that Pope Francis will visit Kazakhstan in September, to take part in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.



Pope Francis made his remarks during a Spanish-language interview with Univision (video), in which he also commented on what he would do if he should retire and weighed in on President Biden’s “incoherence” in supporting abortion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!