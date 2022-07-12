Catholic World News

Pope says he would not stay at Vatican after retirement

July 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: In his latest interview, with a Mexican television network, Pope Francis said that if he retires, he would not plan to continue living at the Vatican, nor would he return to his native Argentina.



Since he would be the “emeritus Bishop of Rome,” the Pope said, he would prefer to live in a parish in Rome, continuing to exercise his priestly ministry.



The Pontiff said that the retirement of his predecessor, Benedict XVI, has worked “rather well because he’s a saintly and discreet man.” But he said that the situation could be confusing, and “in the future, things should be delineated more, or things should be made more explicit.” In the same interview the Pope also was questioned against about the status of Catholic politicians who support legal abortion, and whether they should receive Communion. He said: “I leave it to his conscience. He should speak with his bishop, with his pastor about this inconsistency.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!