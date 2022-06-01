Catholic World News

Pope will visit Kazakhstan to meet with other religious leaders, Vatican confirms

June 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office has confirmed that Pope Francis will visit Kazakhstan in September, to take part in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.



The confirmation came in a joint communiqué marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the Republic of Kazakhstan,



The Central Asian nation of 19.2 million (map, article) is 71% Muslim and 25% Christian (24% Orthodox).

