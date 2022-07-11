Catholic World News

Migrants and refugees are ‘fundamental’ to societal growth, Pope says in video

July 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has released a video highlighting the contributions of migrants and refugees to their new nations.



“The contribution of migrants and refugees is fundamental to the social and economic growth of our societies,” Pope Francis said in the video. “It is a potential that is ready to be realized, if only we give it a chance. In your opinion, how can we foster the development of this potential?”

