South Sudan: Cardinal Parolin urges tenderness and aid

July 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan in the Pope’s place, following the Pope’s decision to postpone his apostolic journey there at the advice of his doctors. Cardinal Parolin concluded his visit in Juba, South Sudan’s capital.

