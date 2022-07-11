Catholic World News

Ruling clears Louisiana to enforce near-total abortion ban

July 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Louisiana judge has allowed the state’s Human Life Protection Act to go into effect, thus protecting unborn children from abortion, except when the life of the mother is endangered.



A different state judge had earlier issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Human Life Protection Act from going into effect, after an abortion clinic argued that the law was unclear. Overturning that decision, Judge Ethel Julien ruled that the abortion clinic had filed its lawsuit in the wrong venue.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

