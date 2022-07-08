Catholic World News

China deploys hundreds of auditors to monitor religious activities online

July 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: “Both legal and illegal religious groups have been facing a renewed crackdown,” UCA News said in its report on the implementation of the practice in Guangdong Province (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!