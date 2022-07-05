Catholic World News

In India, more than 200 cases of violence against Christians in 5 months

July 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “In 2022, the most violent state so far has been Uttar Pradesh (map), with 48 reported incidents,” according to the report. “Incidents include sexual violence, intimidation and threats, social ostracism, vandalism and desecration of religious sites, and disruption of prayer services.”

