Santa Fe cathedral will be mortgaged to help pay abuse settlements

Catholic World News

June 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on The New Mexican

CWN Editor's Note: The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi was dedicated in 1887.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!