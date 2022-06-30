Catholic World News

Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights

June 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Judges in Louisiana and Utah halted the implementation of pro-life “trigger laws” that were intended to go into effect with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Associated Press observed that abortion advocates are now “seeking protection under state constitutions.”

