Holy See: Migrants are not just numbers

June 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We should never forget that migrants are not just numbers, but our sisters and brothers who cannot be left behind,” said Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations in Geneva, as the UN Human Rights Council discussed migration on June 24.



“Stop passing off the issue of migration to others, as if it mattered to no one and was only a pointless burden to be shouldered by somebody else,” the prelate added.

