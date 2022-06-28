Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal: Subordination of women to men is ‘fruit of sin’

June 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “How much damage we have done, as men, by endorsing a status of superiority,” Cardinal Marc Ouellet, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, said in a recent talk. “There is no complete image of what is human when only the masculine is considered predominant and the only thing relevant. For centuries, we have suffocated the feminine peculiarity.”

