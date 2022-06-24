Catholic World News

‘Pacelli’s list’: Vatican makes archives detailing aid to Jews available online

June 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to Pope Venerable Pius XII, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, said that “people in the corridors of the institution at the service of the Pontiff worked tirelessly to provide Jewish people with practical help” during the Holocaust.

