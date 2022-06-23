Catholic World News
Camino pilgrims help rural Spain’s emptying villages survive
June 23, 2022
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: The Camino is the medieval pilgrimage route to Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain (Encyclopaedia Britannica, UNESCO).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!