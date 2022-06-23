Catholic World News

Pro-abortion vandalism targets Michigan clinic, Minnesota pro-life group

June 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: In recent days, activists have smashed windows at the office of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life and at the Lennon Pregnancy Center in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. Both buildings were defaced with graffiti.

