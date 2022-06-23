Catholic World News

Do not forget the suffering of the Ukrainian people, Pope tells pilgrims

June 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us not forget Ukraine,” Pope Francis said following his June 22 general audience, as he noted that “the children who were with me in the popemobile were Ukrainian children.” He added, “ Let us not forget the suffering of that martyred people!”

