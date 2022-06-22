Catholic World News

Evoke hidden thirst for God through all media, Pope tells Society of St. Paul

June 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed James Alberione founded the Society of Saint Paul in 1914. The theme of the institute’s 11th general chapter was “‘Let yourselves be transformed by renewing your way of thinking’ (Rm 12:2): Called to be artisans of communion to prophetically announce the joy of the Gospel in the culture of communication.”



“Our mentality must first of all be changed, converted, and assimilated to that of Jesus our Teacher, in order to contribute to spreading in society a way of thinking and living based on the Gospel,” Pope Francis told participants in the chapter. “Integrate the message itself into the new culture created by modern forms of communication.”

