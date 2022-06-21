Catholic World News

Pope repeats condemnation of nuclear arms

June 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has repeated his charge that “the use of nuclear weapons, as well as their mere possession, is immoral.”



“The Holy See has no doubts that a world free from nuclear weapons is both necessary and possible,” the Pope said in a message to participants in a meeting of states that have ratified the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. He praised the “ever more timely” effort to rid the world of nuclear arms.





