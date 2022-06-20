Catholic World News

Man paralyzed 12 years ago becomes Italy’s 1st assisted suicide victim

June 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A 44-year-old truck driver who was paralyzed in an accident 12 years ago has become the first person to die via assisted suicide in Italy. In February, Pope Francis condemned assisted suicide as the nation’s parliament was moving to legalize the practice.

