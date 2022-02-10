Catholic World News

Pope condemns assisted suicide as Italian parliament mulls law

February 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We must accompany people towards death, but not provoke death or facilitate any form of suicide,” Pope Francis said on February 9, during his weekly general audience.



“I would point out that the right to care and treatment for all must always be prioritized, so that the weakest, particularly the elderly and the sick, are never discarded,” the Pope continued. “Life is a right, not death, which must be welcomed, not administered. And this ethical principle applies to concerns everyone, not just Christians or believers.”

