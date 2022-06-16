Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarchate holds ecological summit; participants see ‘decisive turning point’

June 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ecupatria.org

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox and Catholic scholars met in Greece for Haiki Summit V, an environmental conference organized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, which holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.



The summit’s theme was “Sustaining the Future of the Planet Together: The Prophetic Ministry of Pope Francis and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.”



“We are at a decisive turning point for the future of the human family, in which our Churches are called to play an essential educational role through the ‘Global Compact on Education,’” participants said in their final statement, as they referred to a papal educational initiative.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!