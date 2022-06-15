Catholic World News

At least 50 civilians killed in suspected jihadist raid on Burkina Faso village

June 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Burkina Faso devastated by jihadist brutality,” the Vatican newspaper has drawn attention to the insurgency led by Al-Qaeda and the Islamist State.



The West African nation of 21.4 million (map) is 56% Muslim, 23% Christian (15% Catholic), and 20% ethnic religionist.

