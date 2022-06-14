Catholic World News

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

June 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In the weeks following the release of a report on sexual abuse in the Southern Baptist Convention, victims of abuse in other Protestant denominations in the United States have spoken out.

